LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County EMS says it made a big investment in the safety of its patients.

These power cots are now installed in all nine of its ambulances.

They cost more than $500,000 and were paid for by the Oldham County ambulance taxing district.

The cots have a weight capacity of 700 pounds and allow medics to load patients into ambulances with the push of a button.

The technology reduces physical strain on medics and provides a smoother experience for patients.

