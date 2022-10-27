LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County EMS says it made a big investment in the safety of its patients.
These power cots are now installed in all nine of its ambulances.
They cost more than $500,000 and were paid for by the Oldham County ambulance taxing district.
The cots have a weight capacity of 700 pounds and allow medics to load patients into ambulances with the push of a button.
The technology reduces physical strain on medics and provides a smoother experience for patients.
