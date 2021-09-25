LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Safe Haven Baby Box in Oldham County was unveiled at the South Oldham Fire Department on Friday.
The newborn safety device, which is the fourth in the state, alerts emergency officials when a baby is placed at the fire station in Crestwood. Once a child is placed in the box, the box automatically locks, keeping the child safe inside a temperature-controlled crib.
House Bill 155 allows newborn safety devices to be installed at participating police stations, fire stations and hospitals. The law allows parents to safely surrender a newborn anonymously and without fear of punishment.
"The decision to add the Baby Box at the firehouse aligns with our mission to potentially save a life."
The Safe Haven Baby Box is the 81st box in the country. Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele said the device is a "valuable assistance to anyone in crisis."
