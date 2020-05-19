LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County has reported its first death related to COVID-19.
The victim was a woman in her 90s, according to Oldham County Health Department Director Teresa Gamsky.
“This is a sad day for our county and the family and friends of this resident,” Gamsky said. “Let’s continue to do all we can to slow the spread of this virus to protect those most vulnerable.”
As of May 15, Oldham County had reported at least 56 positive cases. At least 39 residents had recovered from the coronavirus as of last week.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.