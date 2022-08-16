OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in several Oldham County neighborhoods are concerned over what they worry will be a stinky problem near their homes.
Neighbors are making their voices heard over a proposed solid waste transfer station.
Every Tuesday, Michael Hayes brings his trash bin to the road in front of the house he's lived in for 36 years. But soon, he may get a new neighbor.
"There has been universal opposition to it," Hayes said. "I haven't talked to one single neighbor about it that voiced any kind of support whatsoever for this facility."
Just down the street from Hayes' home is a solid waste transfer station, located off Haunz Lane. Right now, it's a rock quarry. Twelve and a half acres of the 70-acre property would have to be rezoned from agriculture to a solid waste facility, and Hayes has concerns.
"The odor that, when the wind blows, sometimes you can smell the wastewater treatment plant that is coming off of there, and I feel like this would just make it worse," he said.
An attorney for the Underearth LLC project said the building would have an air filtration system and no odor would be emitted. The facility would also not have any drains for waste to seep into the ground.
Traffic is also something that is being closely watched by neighbors and county officials.
"One of the concerns we've had, on the county level, is the number of vehicle trips coming out of the facility," said Jim Urban, Oldham County director of planning and development. "Of course there are going to be trucks of various sizes."
An increase in trucks in the area is also a concern for Hayes.
"If we had more semis coming out there, at that turn off of Haunz Lane, is difficult at best," he said.
County officials reiterated that the proposal is in the very early planning stages, and that final design plans have not yet been drafted.
There will be several public meetings regarding the proposed facility, and a decision could come by early 2023.
To look at the renderings for the proposed project, see the PDF below or click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.