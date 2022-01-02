LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Olympic gold medalist will visit Louisville later this month.
Tyler George won gold in curling at the 2018 Olympics.
He's coming to Louisville for an open house with the Derby City Curling Club. The open house is Jan. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.
It's at the Alpine Ice Arena on Gardiner Lane. People can meet George, take pictures, get an autograph and learn the basics of curling.
To attend, you need to register with the club. For more information, visit their website.
