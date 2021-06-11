LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The on-ramp from Billtown Road to the eastbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) are scheduled to close Friday night.
Work is scheduled to begin June 11 at 8 p.m., and is expected to end by 5 a.m. Monday, June 14.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the closure is part of an ongoing $3.5 million concrete repair project.
Drivers who use the ramp should plan to detour on Billtown Road to I-265 West, exit at Beulah Church Road (KY 864/Exit 15), then take the on-ramp to I-265 East.
