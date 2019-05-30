LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead, after a single-vehicle crash in southwest Jefferson County.
About 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police were called to Lower River Road at the point where it becomes Watson Lane.
Police say a male driver was headed south, lost control in a curve and hit a pole. The driver had to be extricated from the car and died at the scene.
Both directions of Watson Lane are expected to be closed until after 5 p.m.
