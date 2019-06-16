LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on U.S. 421 in Ripley County, Indiana, state police said.
According to a release from Indiana State Police, the crash happened Friday at 3:30 p.m. south of Country Road 150 South near Versailles, Indiana.
Police said one vehicle, a 2016 Kia Soul, was headed southbound and attempting to pass another vehicle. When it did, the vehicle entered the northbound lane and collided with a northbound 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, identified as 21-year-old Henry Finney of Madison, Indiana, died from injuries suffered in the crash at King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison.
The driver of the Kia, identified as 50-year-old Shannon Hubbard of Pekin, Indiana, was taken to King’s Daughters’ Hospital before being transported via helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries. Hubbard was listed as stable at last check, according to police.
Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
