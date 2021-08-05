LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fall staple in southern Indiana is right around the corner.
The 2021 pins for Harvest Homecoming were released on Thursday. Organizers hope the pins will start getting people excited for the annual festival in New Albany.
This year's theme is the Roaring Twenties.
"The pins have kind of been an iconic thing that a lot of people, they want one every year and they come to buy the pin," Jeff Cummins, Harvest Homecoming president-elect, said. "Sometimes I think that's all they come for. Others come for a porkchop sandwich, ya know, some come for the pin."
Last year's festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
This year's festivities kick off this weekend with the Queen's Pageant, but the parade and booth days don't start until Oct. 2.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.