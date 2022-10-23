LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday.
According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old.
Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning he died. Posts on social media share Ortiz was a University of Louisville cheerleader and GymTyme cheerleader alum.
CheerMAD.com said Ortiz was a 10-time National Champion and two-time World Champion. The Facebook Post said he was one of the 'originals' of cheer.
Ortiz is remembered by teammates and cheerleaders all around for his charisma, kindness, and ethic, according to posts on social media. Some posts say many athletes looked up to him and said he is an idol of theirs.
I remember watching him as a kid and wanting to jump and perform just like him. Everyone was memorized by everything he did competing, and he’s one of the reason guys started to be all around skilled cheerleaders, Eric Ortiz R.I.P Legend❤️— Dillon Brandt (@DillonBrandt) October 22, 2022
Lisa Nugent met Ortiz while cheering when they were young and became best friends. Ortiz lived in New York at the time.
Ortiz moved to Louisville for cheer, while Nugent moved to Tampa. Yet, their paths kept crossing.
"We both loved the fact no matter what or where, our world always collided somehow," said Nugent. "His new friends became my friends, and my friends became his."
Nugent said Ortiz became a Lady Bird and won a title in Cheer and Dance the same year, which was a huge accomplishment.
Gabi Butler, cheerleader and star from the Netflix show 'Cheer' shared her remorse on social media on Sunday.
"From the very moment I saw you, I knew you were special," said Butler in her Facebook Post, "You walked over to me with the biggest smile on your face and said, 'Hi I’m Eric, I'm your new base… can I throw you?' and I knew from that point on that we were going to click and be best friends."
Ortiz's obituary says his visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 and funeral on Friday, Oct. 28 in Bronx, N.Y. at Saint Raymond's Cemetery.
Keeping all of the University of Louisville cheer program, GymTyme, friends and family of cheerleading legend Eric Ortiz in our thoughts today ❤️The year was 2015 in an iconic Day 2 correction and illustration of maintaining pyramid grips to avoid legality.He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/KLx0QVZB0B— cheerUPDATES (@cheerUPDATES) October 22, 2022
GymTyme All Stars and UofL's Cheer Program have not commented or posted on Ortiz's passing.
This story may be updated.
