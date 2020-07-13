LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kentucky State Reformatory.
Lisa Lamb, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said the first inmate at the La Grange prison tested positive for COVID-19 on July 5. Following contract tracing, 47 inmates and five staff members have tested positive.
One of the inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday died on Sunday, according to the Kentucky Department of Correction's website. An exact cause of his death is pending an autopsy.
Lamb said all inmates who tested positive have been quarantined and employees are self-quarantining at home.
After consulting the Department for Public Health, the Department of Corrections will now test all staff and inmates. The inmates will be then be separated based on their test results and medical condition.
During the coronavirus pandemic, inmates have been provided with extra soap and cloth masks, which are required to be worn by everyone inside the facility. Prison officials have also implemented increased cleaning measures, according to Lamb.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he will provide an update about the coronavirus cases at the facility Tuesday.
.@GovAndyBeshear promises an update on COVID-19 at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange on Tuesday.— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) July 13, 2020
In the Department of Corrections, 622 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and 80 staff members.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.