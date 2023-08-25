LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Overnight lane closures are scheduled on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges the next three weeks to install new toll equipment.
In a release, RiverLink said it is changing the provider for toll service, so it will close the three inside lanes and shoulder of the two bridges on multiple nights.
The closures are planned for the following dates and locations:
Sunday, Aug. 27 – Thursday, Aug. 31:
- Lincoln Bridge (I-65 North): Three inside lanes and shoulder
- Kennedy Bridge (I-65 South): Three inside lanes and shoulder
Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sept. 8:
- Lincoln Bridge (I-65 North): Three outside lanes and shoulder
- Kennedy Bridge (I-65 South): Three outside lanes and shoulder
Sunday, Sept. 10 – Friday, Sept. 15:
- Lewis and Clark Bridge (SR 265/KY 841, both directions): Alternating inside and outside lane and shoulder closures
The closures are planned nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. All ramps will be open. Drivers should be alert, watch for signage, and slow down in the work area.
The project could be adjusted for weather or other issues.
