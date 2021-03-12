LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southwest Louisville doctor said he continues to be hit with random acts of violence.
Dr. Suresh Nair with Nair Internal Medicine off Dixie Highway said over the past several years, he's experienced his car tires being slashed, his wife's car keyed and even siding burnt on the exterior of the building. But he said recently, the problems have gotten worse.
Nair took to social media this week, posting on Facebook about problems the office and Dixie Pharmacy, which rents out space in the same building, are experiencing.
"They broke into the pharmacy car a few nights ago," Nair wrote. "That prevents the pharmacy from delivering, and they deliver for free, to our elderly patients. These people who are doing these things don't realize they're not just hurting me and my practice. They're hurting an entire community of people."
There was still shattered glass in the parking lot Thursday from the car's busted window, but the car had been repaired and was in commission again.
Nair said about two or three weeks ago, a bullet came flying through the waiting room and ended up going through a window, through a wall and into the bathroom.
"One of my patients was washing his hands, ducking down to wash his hands, thank God," Nair said. "Because if he was standing up straight, I'm sure it would've hit him. This is not what we want to face while we're practicing medicine trying to save lives and comfort lives.
"I just hope that we never see that again."
He said there are several cameras on his building and surrounding buildings, but so far, they haven't provided much closure.
"We've got most of these people on camera, but the authorities have never been able to catch them," he said.
Nair said he's speaking out because he wants people to know what's happening and he's hoping a united front with other businesses in the area will eventually make the crime stop.
"We've stayed in this area because of the people," Nair said. "We've stayed in this area because we've built those relationships. I feel very committed to this community despite everything that's happened. I just want people to know we're here for them. Hopefully they're here for us, and we all just need to work together to try and prevent what's happening."
