LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major truck part manufacturer is setting up shop in Louisville.
PACCAR Parts broke ground on a $52.2 million parts distribution center in Louisville's Riverport Authority on Thursday.
The investment is expected to bring 80 full-time jobs to Jefferson County.
The 260,00-square foot facility is set to be part of the Riverport Authority's Phase 5 development on the Greenbelt Highway.
PACCAR, which distributes parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, expects the facility to be up and running next year.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.