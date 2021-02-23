LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A panel on Tuesday discussed how, in some ways, history is repeating itself during the ongoing fight for racial justice in Louisville.
Mayor Greg Fischer hosted the virtual panel, which compared the state of Black Louisville in 1968 to the state of Black Louisville in 2021.
Fischer said the anger and pain many felt during the civil rights protests during the late 60s are similar to the protests that broke out last summer over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
Aukram Burton, with the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, said Black people have been fighting for the same things for decades.
"The same issues that we are organizing around then are the same issues that's happening today," he said. "Economic equality, educational equity, improving living conditions in our community, ending police brutality, those are all issues that we were fighting for at the time, and we're still fighting for them today."
Many of the panelists noted it's important to consider the past when looking to build a new future.
Besides Burton, other panelists included Kendall Boyd, Louisville Metro Government's Chief Equity Officer, Betty Baye, former Courier Journal columnist, and Dr. Ricky Jones, graduate director and chair for the Pan-African Studies Department at the University of Louisville.
This fall, WDRB News took an in-depth look comparing and contrasting the 60s movement to today with people who experienced it and are watching history unfold again. To read and watch the report, click here.
