Paoli

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leaders in Paoli, Indiana, declared a local disaster emergency Tuesday.

Town council members voted to have an emergency curfew starting Wednesday.

The town will have a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Gob. Eric Holcolmb's emergency declaration ends

Leaders said the curfew does not apply to essential travelers or workers.

Anyone not following the rules could be fined.

