HARDINSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) – A Paoli woman is behind bars after police say she ran over her husband and killed him along U.S. 150 Friday night.
According to Indiana State Police, Sandra Huff, 39, was driving a car Friday night along U.S. 150 with her husband, 45-year-old Roger Hardin, and two friends.
Police believe Huff and Hardin started fighting during the car ride and it became physical, "causing Huff to drive the vehicle off the north side of the roadway and into a ditch," according to a news release.
Hardin and one of their friends then got out of the car. Police say as Huff attempted to get back onto the highway, she hit and killed Hardin, leaving him and the friend at the scene.
Police were called to the scene around 6:07 p.m. after a 911 caller noticed a body lying in a ditch near Honey Creek Road, on U.S. 150, not far from the Washington and Orange County line.
Huff was arrested three hours later on the charge of reckless homicide and booked into the Washington County Jail where she remains without bond.
The investigation is ongoing as police await autopsy results and conduct additional interviews.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.