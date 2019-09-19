LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky will now get more than the $20,000 in scholarship money it was expecting from Papa John's International.
Papa John's and Simmons College blamed each other for the breakdown of an agreement earlier this month between the pizza company to give the historically black college scholarship money.
Earlier this month, a Simmons official notified Papa John's that the college wouldn't accept $20,000 from the company — just a day before John Schnatter announced he would give $1 million to the college and an affiliated group of black Baptist churches.
Simmons College later told reporters that Papa John's requested that Simmons formally decline the scholarships once the news of Schnatter's donation broke.
Simmons' development director said she complied in hopes of keeping the money on the table. But Papa John's said it never rescinded the scholarships.
On Thursday, officials from Simmons said they've put the disagreement behind them, and Papa John's is now giving $30,000 to the college for scholarships instead of $20,000.
Dr. Mark Lynn, the chairman of Simmons' board of trustees, said they plan to work with Papa John's in the future.
"We really hope to develop that relationship moving forward into the future, but you know what, let's move forward with it now," he said. "They have already delivered their check. It is here. It's in our hands, and we hope that we can have more communication, better communication moving forward."
Fifteen students will receive $2,000 each from the $30,000 to help with college expenses and tuition.
Because it appeared school wouldn't receive the money from Papa John's, the National Baptist Convention of America agreed to donate $20,000 for scholarships.
