LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Early voting began Thursday for a special election in Kentucky.
Voters in Jefferson County began casted ballots Thursday morning at St. Stephen Baptist Church. They're voting for a new state representative for the 42nd District after Reginald Meeks resigned from the seat in December.
One man voted for the first time in more than 20 years Thursday morning. Savvy Shabazz was convicted of drug crimes in 2002. He spent a decade trying to get his voting rights restored.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pardoned him in 2020.
"It feels great," Shabazz said. "It feels great. It was a long road. It was a long fight. The support team was here step-by-step every way. We actually walked that pardon into the governor's office together, and here we are at the polls two years later."
Shabazz said he's now fighting to help restore voting rights for thousands of other felons.
