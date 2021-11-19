LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents at an eastern Kentucky school district spoke out against racism after students received racist messages and threats on Snapchat.
According to a story by LEX18, Rowan County School officials haven't been able to track down who posted the comments because they were made through an anonymous "Ask Me Anything" feature. It started with a string of racial slurs and escalated Monday to a threat of violence. Some parents kept their children out of school this week.
"There should be a zero-tolerance policy even up to expulsion," said Roseann Mays, a Rowan County parent. "They should be afraid to threaten other people regardless of what they look like."
Rowan County Schools Superintendent John Maxey said the sheriff's office didn't find a credible threat but still had two officers at the school.
"They had no reason to feel anybody was in danger or that there was any credible threat that was an immediate threat to the students," Maxey said. "And of course, a lockdown is reserved for our most emergent, most escalated emergency situations."
Maxey said the school is looking to address what he called "small pockets of racism."
