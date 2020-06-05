LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting next week, the bridge on US 150 on East Broadway over the South Fork of Beargrass Creek will be shut down and will remain closed for 90 days.
Work was originally scheduled to begin on May 26, but that start date was moved to June 2, then June 8, because of unrelated utility work in the area that took longer than expected to complete.
A detour will be in place for drivers to get around the construction. Traffic will be directed to Baxter Avenue via Barrett Avenue or East Chestnut Street. Access to local businesses will not be affected during construction.
The bridge is close to 100 years old. A nearly $1.5 million contract was awarded in February to Louisville Paving to replace the aging structure.
