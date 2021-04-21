Louisville Golf

Steve Reed sinks a putt on Hole 1 at the Bobby Nichols Golf Course in Southwest Louisville. (WDRB Photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is looking for some "tee-rific" new employees for its golf courses.

Officials said they need part-time help at two courses: Cherokee Golf Course and Bobby Nichols Golf Course.

They said it's the perfect job for a retiree, college students or someone who has retail experience and enjoys being around the game of golf.

Parks and Recreation also said it's looking to hire for several part-time positions at community centers and Jefferson Memorial Forest.

More lifeguards for outdoor pools are also needed.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

For more information, call 502-574-7275 (PARK).

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags