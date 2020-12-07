LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seventy-nine years ago, the Japanese air force launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, killing more than 2,400 people, and causing the U.S. to enter World War II.
President Franklin Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941, "the date that will live in infamy." It was also the date that changed Glenn Fisher's life forever.
“It just terrified me. I was just so afraid,” Fischer said. “I just thought maybe they were going to come and invade our little county and town.”
The attack led Fisher, who is now 94, to enlist in the Army — at age 15.
“I knew I had to volunteer to go and to help serve,” he said.
Fischer fought his way across Europe, and was wounded by German artillery fire. Thanks to the efforts of Honor Flight Bluegrass, he was recently awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service.
“As far as medals go, this medal of honor is really a treasure to me,” said Fisher.
Honor Flight Bluegrass Chairman Jeff Thoke said stories such as Fischer's are quickly fading into history.
“There are only about 20 survivors left from Pearl Harbor of the thousands that were there,” he said.
Thoke said 300 World War II veterans are dying every day.
“Of the 16 million men and women who served during World War II, there are only about 300,000 left ... and within about five years, most of them will be gone.”
Thoke said older veterans who have lost friends and family are now feeling even more isolated because of COVID-19. So, Honor Flight Bluegrass has launched a campaign to deliver more than 600 Christmas cards to World War II, Korea, and older Vietnam veterans.
“We want to cherish our World War II veterans while they're here,” he said. “It's living history.”
Thoke hopes the effort brings a bit of Christmas cheer to America's aging heroes, such as Glenn Fisher.
“The Greatest Generation, Glenn's generation, literally saved the world,” said Thoke.
Fischer admits the war was “rough sledding,” but he served 37 years in the military, rising to the rank of colonel.
“It was just honor and glory and country. I just knew that I had to volunteer for the Army to help protect,” he said.
Christmas cards can be sent to:
Honor Flight Bluegrass
C/O Christmas Cheer
PO Box 991364
Louisville, KY 40269
Cards can also be dropped off at the following locations by Dec. 12:
- Brundage Jewelers in St. Matthews at 141 Chenoweth Lane
- The Sylvan Learning Center, Louisville at 6413 Bardstown Road
They can also be dropped off by Dec. 10 at the Shelby County Old Courthouse at either the judge executive or sheriff’s office. They can also be delivered to the Shelbyville Fire Department.
Cards can also be taken to the Middletown VFW, 1170 Evergreen Rd. on Dec. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
