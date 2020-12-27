LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female was hit and killed by a vehicle on Preston Highway on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the department's Seventh Division officers and Traffic Unit responded to a report of a pedestrian hit at 7100 Preston Highway, near Oaklawn Drive, around 7:30 p.m.
Police believe a female, whose age and name was unknown, was crossing Preston Highway "in the middle of the block" when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say the driver remained at the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the next few hours as all lanes are closed to traffic.
