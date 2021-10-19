LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Police at the University of Kentucky are investigating after a person was unresponsive at the Farmhouse fraternity house.
Very few details have been made available but a university spokesperson Jay Blanton did release a statement late Monday night.
“Earlier this evening UK Police were called to the Farmhouse Fraternity regarding a report of an unresponsive individual. They are continuing that investigation at this time.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.