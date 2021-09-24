LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are now available to in-state residents following federal authorization of the additional dose.
The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to individuals who previously received the Pfizer vaccine.
Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible at this time.
According to the CDC:
- Individuals ages 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose
- Individuals ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should receive a booster dose
- Individuals ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks
- Individuals ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks
Eligible Hoosiers can go to www.outshot.in.gov to obtain a booster dose and search for a site that has the Pfizer vaccine or call 211 for assistance.
Everyone is encouraged to bring vaccination cards to the appointment to ensure the booster dose is added. After arriving at the vaccination clinic, people will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements.
The attestation will be incorporated into the online registration starting Monday.
