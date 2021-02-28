LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a flood warning was issued for counties in Kentuckiana Sunday, several areas experienced flooding and reports of water rescues.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport received 2.38'' inches of rain on Sunday, a record amount compared to 1.71" in 1987.
There were several reports of cars stalled over flooded roads, according to a MetroSafe supervisor, while creeks and small rivers also rose throughout the night and day.
WDRB received multiple reports of water rescues in Shelby County and impassable roads. Other areas of town, like Brown Park in St. Matthews, also had floodwaters.
As flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Kentucky, WDRB meteorologists urge you to always turn around, don't drown.
More rain is expected Sunday night.
