LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pickleball and mental health. You don't often say the two in the same sentence. And yet, the popular sport is helping many people bounce back mentally and physically from the pandemic.
Research shows that playing pickleball is proving to be therapeutic. It helps people socialize, relive stress and prevent boredom.
"When I retired, I didn't have, maybe a purpose," Jeff Spalding, a pickleball player, said. "I was doing some things, volunteering, but this gives me a reason to get up because I meet so many good people. I get energy. I get a workout in and I just get a positive energy for it and I have a better outlook on life."
Spalding's dad encouraged him to give pickleball a try about a year and a half ago.
"It just took one time. And I was hooked, and I played everyday sense, just about," he said.
Spalding said it's also an inclusive sport, allowing all ages to play.
"If you're not playing pickleball right now, it's just a matter of time before you will be, because it's going to come into your circle. It's growing that fast," Spalding said.
According to a recent report from the Association of Pickleball Professionals, more than 36.5 million people played pickleball at least once from August 2021 to August 2022. It's the fastest growing sport in the nation.
"People are really nice," Matt Pace, a pickleball player, said. "I mean, you don't need nothing. Just come out and try and by the end of the night, you'll be buying your own paddle."
With pickleball growing in popularity, the Louisville Downtown Partnership, Metro Parks and the local YMCA are bringing back a Wiffle ball and pickleball league this spring. When the courts open in March, you'll be able to play at 615 West Main Street.
"I'm blown away," Spalding said. "I didn't know it was here. I'm happy to see there's pickleball courts here, downtown."
The temporary, urban, 20,000 square foot space is called The Baird Urban Sports Park. It's a temporary space because it is also a potential redevelopment site.
"The unique aspect of the whole league is that there is no other place like this to play pickleball or Wiffle ball for that matter and to be in a special place like this makes it so much more fun," Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, said.
She said the league kicks off on March 15-16. The area will also be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for families who just want to play for fun.
"Just come out and try and know you like if you don't try and because when I first heard about it looks pretty silly. I've tried it within five minutes. I wanted to keep playing more and more," Pace said.
Fleischaker said they started the pickleball and Wiffle ball leagues last fall. Due to the success, they're adding the "Sports Park Social," in the spring, which will act like a happy hour. On the Washington Street side of the Baird Urban Sports Park families will be able to enjoy food trucks and beer trucks.
"You can play. You can eat and drink, and have a good time," Fleischaker said.
"Pickleball doesn't cost much to play. You just need a paddle on the ball and a friend," Spalding said. "It's very social. It's a lot of fun. It's competitive. You get some exercise and it's really the perfect sport."
In the mid-2000s, the Baird Urban Sports Park was going to be a museum plaza project. However, developers took down the original building and left the façade standing when the recession hit.
"So, we were left with a project that couldn't go forward. For a little bit there was some programming inside of this space, but then that left and it became an empty lot," Fleischaker said.
Fund for the Arts commissioned the mural of Muhammad Ali.
