JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Developers are moving forward to convert a parking lot in downtown Jeffersonville into a game, restaurant and bar space.
The parking lot behind Parlour Pizza near the intersection of Pearl and Chestnut Streets will be transformed into an indoor/outdoor space with lawn games.
"Everything in the food industry is now trending outdoor," owner Bobby Bass said. "As a consumer, I like to be outside with my kids."
Bass, along with developers Steve Resch and Chad Sprigler, have been working on the plan for around a year.
The two houses on either side of the parking lot will remain and be used as restaurant space. Plans include a large outdoor Astroturf area that will have games such as bocce ball, curling and ping pong.
The space will include construction of a new, nearly 4,000-square-foot building that will allow for the games to move indoors when weather becomes too cold.
A tenant for the planned restaurant in one of the houses has not yet been found.
The hope is to have the space open by the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
