LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Breckinridge County firefighter and EMT has been arrested for DUI after authorities say he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car.
According to Hardinsburg Police, the incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say 20-year-old Cody Lohden, of Irvington, Kentucky, was found unconscious in a pickup truck at a stop light near the intersection of U.S. 60 and old U.S. 60.
The pickup truck was in drive, according to police.
Investigators say they discovered Lohden after someone called 911 to say that cars were having to go around his vehicle.
Lohden was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence under the age of 21.
According to the arrest report, his blood alcohol level was .067. The citation says Lohden told investigators, it had been four hours since he consumed alcohol. The legal limit in Kentucky is .08, but people under the age of 21 are legally prohibited from consuming any alcohol.
The Pleasure Ridge Park (PRP) Fire Department says Lohden is a full-time firefighter, but is not commenting on the case.
Breck Central EMS, in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, says Lohden is still an employee.
WDRB reached out to Lohden for comment, but he did not return our messages.
He's scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
