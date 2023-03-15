LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PNC Broadway in Louisville announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season.
Wicked returns to the series in fall of 2023 to kickoff the season.
"We are so thrilled to bring five hot, new Broadway shows to Louisville and welcome Wicked back after eight years," said Leslie Broecker, president of PNC Broadway in Louisville. "We have been carefully curating this season for many months and expect to welcome new Broadway fans with such a dynamic season. There really is a show for everyone and plenty of family-friendly options."
The season shows include:
- Wicked: Sept. 20 to Oct. 8
- TINA - The Tina Turner Musical: Nov. 28 to Dec. 3
- Frozen: Jan. 24 to Feb 4, 2024
- Clue: March 5-10, 2024
- SIX: April 9-14, 2024
- Beetlejuice: May 14-19, 2024
According to a news release Wednesady, prices for the five-show season packages, which doesn't include Wicked, range between $209 to $737 depending on seat location. A six-show package including Wicked ranges from $260 to $860 depending on seat location.
Season tickets are on sale now. For tickets, click here or call 502-561-1003 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
