LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old Louisville man for shooting a man to death in a Pleasure Ridge Park home Tuesday evening.
According to court documents, David Surface was arrested Tuesday, just before 10 p.m.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said police responded about 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive, off Blanton Lane near St. Andrews Church Road.
According to an arrest report, when police arrived, they found Surface and his father standing outside the home. Inside the home, police found a man believed to be in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of the time of this writing, he has not been identified.
Police said Surface's father told officers that his son "got into it" with the victim.
According to court documents, Surface sent his father a text shortly before the killing asking him to come and get him and to bring his rifle. Police say he also texted his father, "should I just do it" and "He gon try kill me."
He then texted "I just need to do it," shortly before neighbors reported hearing gunshots, according to police.
Surface had a handgun when police found him, according to court documents.
He was then taken into custody and questioned by the LMPD Homicide Unit. While being interviewed, he allegedly asked about the victim's dog, saying, "I know he had one, he walked out with me."
Surface was arrested and charged with murder. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf in Jefferson District Court Wednesday morning, and his bond was set at $500,000.
