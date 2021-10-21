IRVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Breckinridge County, Kentucky, woman shot and killed her husband early Wednesday.
It happened just before 7 a.m. on Lonnie Haynes Road in Irvington, Kentucky, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police. That's where Dennis Devers was found outside a house on the property with gunshot wounds. Neighbors say his naked body was wrapped in a blanket in the street.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Dennis Devers was shot during an argument about personal property with his wife, 33-year-old Amanda Devers. Police say Amanda Devers shot her husband several times, and also accidentally shot herself in the foot.
WDRB uncovered an emergency protective order Amanda had filed against Dennis in September. In it she makes several accusations against her husband, and stated he "put drugs in my food to attempt to dispose of me, so him and his ex could raise my son because she can no longer have children."
Court records show the case was dismissed at Amanda's request on Oct. 20.
Then, a day later, police say she killed her husband. KSP officials say the child is now in foster care.
Amanda Devers was treated at Baptist Health Hardin hospital for her gunshot wound before being booked into the Breckinridge County Jail on one count of murder.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.