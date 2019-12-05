LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine police dogs and their handlers graduated from a 12-week training course Thursday at the Indiana State Police Museum.
The teams will work across Indiana, including in Carmel, Bloomington and Evansville.
The dogs stood next to their human partner Thursday while they learned about safety and tactics.
Jamie Reynolds, an officer with the Carmel Police Department, said she had to learn more in the class than her animal companion.
“He's a great dog, so actually it was me that had to get squared away during this class,” she said. “I had everything to learn but he already knew what he was doing.”
The dogs assignments include patrol and narcotics. Some even serve on SWAT teams.
