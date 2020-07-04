LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in New Albany, Indiana, according to Police Chief Todd Bailey.
According to Bailey, New Albany Police officers found Ryan Lee Logsdon, 26, dead just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside a house at 1827 E Spring St.
New Albany Police originally thought Logsdon died from a gunshot wound, but further investigation determined "it was caused by another source and not gunfire."
In a statement, Bailey said, “we feel confident Mr. Logsdon was not the victim of a crime. We offer Mr Logsdon’s family our continued thoughts and support as they deal with this difficult time."
Indiana State Police has joined New Albany Police in the investigation.
