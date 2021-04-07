LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grocery store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, has reopened after being evacuated Wednesday while police investigated a suspicious suitcase left in an aisle.
Employees of the Kroger at 9080 Taylorsville Road in the Stony Brook Shopping Center called police around 3:30 p.m. about a suspicious suitcase that was left in an aisle during shopping hours, according to Detective Chris Morris with Jeffersontown Police.
Morris described the suitcase as one typically used for travel, with rollers on it. He said store officials reviewed surveillance video, which showed a man leave the suitcase, continue shopping, then walk out of the store.
After the store was evacuated, investigators sent in two robots to check the suitcase, the second of which was equipped with an X-ray machine. After an image from it came back safe, investigators cut it open to find clothing, boxes and other "miscellaneous items" — but nothing suspicious, Morris said.
Police will review the surveillance video and try to find the man who left the suitcase in the aisle. The store reopened a little after 6 p.m.
Jeffersontown Police was on the scene, as was the Louisville Metro Police Department's Bomb Unit, according to Morris.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Louisville Division posted on social media that it was on the scene, investigating a "suspicious item." It urged the public to avoid the area but later said there is "no threat to public safety."
@ATFLouisville along with Jeffersontown Police and the Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squad responded earlier to a suspicious pkg. left at the Kroger on Taylorsville Rd. The area was cleared, Kroger has reopened, with no threat to public safety.— ATF Louisville (@ATFLouisville) April 7, 2021
