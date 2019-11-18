LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have found more victims of a man who was arrested last week for shooting nude videos of a woman at a Louisville tanning salon.
According to several new arrest reports, police say they have found three additional victims of 33-year-old Phillip Gaynor.
All four of the known incidents occurred at Sun Tan City at 5016 Mud Lane, near Mt. Washington Road. But police say Gaynor "is known to visit numerous tanning salons."
Gaynor was arrested on Thursday, after police say a woman who was dressing at the tanning salon saw him recording video of her with a cellphone. According to the arrest report, she noticed that his cellphone case was black with distinct orange markings.
Police arrested Gaynor and charged him with one count of video voyeurism. When they searched his phone, they say they found videos of several women. Some of them were in the tanning salon, while others were taken of women in public while they were shopping.
Since then, police say they have been able to track down and identify three additional victims. According to the arrest reports, those women reviewed the videos and images and confirmed that they were the victims.
Gaynor is now charged with four counts of video voyeurism. It is not clear if he will be facing additional charges.
Anyone with any information on Gaynor or who believes they may be a victim should contact the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD.
