LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highway officials are going to be cracking down on seat belt violations ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Police agencies across Kentucky are encouraging drivers to buckle up.
Kentucky Office of Highway Safety said of the 609 car deaths last year, more than half were either not wearing a seat belt or were not properly restrained.
Police say taking two seconds to put on a seat belt is a simple act, but could be the difference between life and death.
The Click It or Ticket campaign goes from May 23 to June 5.
