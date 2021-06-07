LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a liquor store employee was shot to death Monday morning in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
LMPD said officers were called to the 3200 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Arcade Avenue, at 11:45 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said an argument led to a liquor store employee being shot to death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
This story is developing and may be updated.
