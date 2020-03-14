LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after police said a woman was shot and killed in south Louisville on Saturday night.

An LMPD spokesman said officers responded around 8:45 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Olde English Court on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they wound a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There are no suspects at this time, police said. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

