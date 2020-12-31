LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was fatally shot inside an apartment Wednesday night.
According to a news release, the shooting took place just before 10:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 800 block of French Street, near East 9th Street, in Jeffersonville.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to the news release.
Police say they learned that the shooting was the result of an argument between family members -- and that the suspect got away before officers arrived on the scene.
"Although the suspect is still at large, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community," the news release stated.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Crime Tip Line at 812-218-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.