LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy at an intersection on Poplar Level Road on Wednesday night has some people in a Louisville neighborhood trying to figure out what happened.
Jason Hodges, 45, was in a crosswalk at Poplar Level and Nightingale roads when he was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police. Hodges, who was in a wheelchair, died at the scene.
"A northbound vehicle struck him, killed him, and that person continued to flee northbound on Poplar Level road," police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Authorities are looking for the driver of the car that hit Hodges and said there are no witnesses at this time.
Hodges' lived in a neighborhood in Buechel, more than 6 miles away from where the accident happened. Hodges' neighbors told WDRB News they are unsure how he got that far from home, as he was in a wheelchair and recently lost his car.
"I don't know why he was over in that area," said Hodges' neighbor, Tammi Pollard. "I don't know how he even got over there; he was in a wheelchair."
Pollard said she lived by Hodges for 20 years. She said Hodges had some issues with his neighbors, but many who live nearby were sad to hear of his passing.
"Everybody around here tried to talk to him, tried to be nice to him, and he just wouldn't have any part of it," Pollard said.
Mitchell said hit-and-run crashes are unfortunately common in the Louisville area.
"It very well may have been an accident," Mitchell added. "If you stop, it could be something civil as opposed to being criminal. Failure to render aid and fleeing is a Class D felony in this state that could carry up to five years in prison."
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
"I hope they find out who hit him," Pollard said. "That's just terrible that somebody hit him and just took off. That's just horrible."
