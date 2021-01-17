LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police and National Guard members far outnumbered two small groups of gun-toting protesters outside the Kentucky Capitol on Sunday. No physical confrontations and no arrests occurred.
In anticipation of the potential for violent protests nationwide, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear closed the Kentucky State Capitol building on Sunday.
Guardsmen were stationed in Frankfort, Ky. to protect the state Capitol from what Beshear called "any potential acts of terror." Last week, the FBI issued a warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration.
KY State Capitol grounds deemed a “restricted zone.” I’ve seen multiple armored vehicles driving around and officers at multiple checkpoints have been redirecting drivers trying to enter the area. @WDRBNews #Kentucky #CapitolBuilding #police pic.twitter.com/xpTpvhp4iS— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 17, 2021
Two men who said they were members of the right-wing Boogaloo movement showed up with semiautomatic guns outside the Capitol in Frankfort. They left after several Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists arrived, also with weapons. The BLM activists questioned those among the heavy police presence.
In the wake of the riot in Washington, a group of people, many heavily armed, also gathered Jan. 9 at the Kentucky Capitol for a rally. The demonstration was peaceful and featured various speakers, many criticizing Beshear and his executive orders enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
At the time, Beshear took to Twitter to condemn the rally and said, "We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied."
"I don't want to give these domestic terrorists our gameplan," he said. "We'll be ready."
