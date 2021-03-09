LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of repeatedly stomping on a man's head and beating him with a rock before robbing him.
According to court documents, it happened in the early morning hours of March 7, in the 4200 block of Grand Avenue. That's off South 43rd Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood. A witness told police they saw 31-year-old Damien Carter hit the victim more than 15 times with a rock. The witness said Carter also stomped on the victim's head. Carter was standing over the unconscious victim, who was not breathing, when police arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital "with unknown injuries" according to the arrest report. There's no word yet on the victim's current condition.
Police found the victim's driver's license and prescription medicine bottle in Carter's pocket. According to the arrest report, Carter told police he saw the victim passed out in his car, opened the door and took his keys and pills.
During Carter's arraignment Tuesday on charges of assault and robbery, the judge took note of his violent past.
"What concerns me with the allegations is not just how horrible they are, but also he has a pretty long history of assaults and possession of weapons when he's not supposed to. All of which leaves me in grave concern for the safety of the community."
Bond was set at $25,000. If Carter posts that, the judge ordered him to remain on home incarceration.
Carter's attorney says Carter and the victim knew each other.
