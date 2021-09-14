LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a robber used an online dating app to connect to at least one of his victims.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Daquan Williams was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Police say that from July 30 to Aug. 5, Williams and a juvenile accomplice robbed six different people. One of the victims contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department and said he'd met Williams on the dating app Grindr.
The victim went on to invite Williams to his apartment, police say. When Williams and his accomplice arrived, Williams pulled a gun with an extended magazine and demanded money from the victim, according to court documents.
The victim said he told Williams he didn't have any money, but Williams and the accomplice searched the apartment and took two credit cards from his wallet. They then fled the scene, according to police.
Police say the other five victims reported similar incidents.
A warrant was issued for Williams' arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with six counts of first-degree robbery and six counts of second-degree engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.
Williams is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
