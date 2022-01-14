LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a drunk patron pulled a gun inside a Louisville restaurant, and the restaurant owner had to quickly disarm him.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Victoria Mexican Restaurant on Hikes Lane, near Klondike Lane.
Louisville Metro Police say they were called on a report of a drunk customer trying to fight other customers inside the restaurant.
When officers arrived, witnesses told them that 32-year-old Zachary Zehnder got into an argument with another man, and eventually pulled a gun on him.
Police say the restaurant owner quickly disarmed Zehnder and the other man restrained him until police could arrive.
Zehnder was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
