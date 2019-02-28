LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a test drive didn't exactly go as planned in Lebanon, Indiana, Wednesday. In fact, it ended with one car on top of another.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, police say it happened in the parking lot of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in the 700 block of West South Street in Lebanon.
Police say a white Buick was heading westbound on Indiana 32 from Indiana 39 when it sped down an incline and swerved off the road.
It was being taken for a test drive by a potential buyer, according to police, and it still had the dealer license plate. The driver told police the brakes malfunctioned and he had to veer off the road in order to avoid hitting the car in front of him.
The car swerved into the O'Reilly Auto Parts parking lot, hit a curb, went airborne and landed on top of a parked Mercedes.
The driver of the Mercedes was in the store getting oil, according to police.
Two people in the Buick were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. A passenger in the parked Mercedes suffered minor injuries, but declined treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.