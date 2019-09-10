LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday morning.
Police say around 12:30 a.m., officials were told that two shooting victims had been brought to University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators say it's believed that the shooting happened on the I-264 West ramp at Poplar Level Road. The two victims were inside a vehicle and were shot by unknown suspects.
The victims were both male, according to police.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
