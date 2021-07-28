LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove, Kentucky, man has been charged with reckless homicide after authorities say his girlfriend died after snorting heroin he gave her.
According to an arrest report, 57-year-old James Dozier called Meade County 911, saying that his girlfriend, Tina Clark, was unconscious and not breathing after taking the wrong medication.
When first responders arrived at his home, Dozier allegedly told them that she had been doing dope.
Dozier later told Meade County Sheriff's deputies that he and Clark had actually been snorting heroin that he had brought home from Louisville, and that she passed out about 10 minutes after snorting it. He also directed investigators to additional suspected heroin in the bathroom, according to the arrest report.
Clark was taken by EMS to Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was pronounced dead the next day.
A spokeswoman for the Hardin County Coroner's Office says Clark's cause of death has not been officially determined, pending the results of a toxicology report.
Investigators say they got a search warrant and searched Dozier's Vine Grove home Tuesday afternoon. Dozier requested a lawyer, according to court documents. During the search, deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Department allegedly found a plastic pill cutter, as well as AK-47 ammo.
Dozier was arrested by the Meade County Sheriff's Department and is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.
