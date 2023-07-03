LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police confirmed that the suspect in the fatal shooting at Westport Village on Friday night died by suicide.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell released the following statement early Monday morning:
"We believe the suspect from the murder of Ashley Yates committed suicide Saturday evening. Our case is closed by death of offender."
That person has not yet been identified, and police have not released the circumstances surrounding the suicide.
Ashley Yates, 35, was found with a gunshot wound outside a store at Westport Village in the 1300 block of Herr Lane around 8 p.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, where she died.
Related Stories:
- Woman dies at the hospital after being shot at Westport Village
- Police investigating after woman shot at Westport Village in east Louisville Friday night
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.